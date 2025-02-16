PDP crisis: My Purported Arrest A Ruse – Ude-Okoye

Share

The newly appointed National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Ude-Okoye has denied his arrest by the police.

Social media have been a washed on Sunday with the news of the arrest of Ude-Okoye and the National Vice Chairman (South East) Ali Odefa, for allegedly forging PDP primary election guidelines.

PDP chieftain, Mike Iheanaetu had filed a petition before the police alleging that documents presented in legal proceedings that upheld Ude-Okoye as National Secretary were falsified.

But Ude-Okoye who spoke with New Telegraph on Sunday, said he was in Enugu and was not in any police detention.

“I am not in any detention, I am in my house in Enugu and am not under any form of arrest.

“I am not involved in any forgery of a document and I will not get involved in forgery of any document. I did not tell anybody to forge any document, and nobody forged any document for me,” he stated.

Ude-Okoye said he was invited to the Abuja police station last Wednesday but was told to go after 20 minutes. He promised to cooperate with the police in their investigations.

Iheanaetu had alleged that the forged documents lacked a date and signatures, stating that the original primary election guidelines were signed on February 17, 2022, by former National Chairman Dr. Iyochia Ayu and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The Court of Appeal, Enugu Division had in December last year, affirmed the judgement of the Enugu High Court that sacked Anyanwu as National Secretary and told the party to swear in Ude-Okoye as his successor.

Anyanwu is yet to vacate office, claiming that he has appealed against the judgement and had obtained a stay of execution.

PDP National Working Committee (NWC), which met on Wednesday supported the implementation of the court judgment.

Share

Please follow and like us: