PDP Crisis: Mbah, Mutfwang Absent As Govs Meet In Zamfara

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah and his Plateau counterpart, Caleb Mutfwang, were absent on Saturday as the Governors elected on the platforms of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) met in Zamfara State for a power meeting.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the PDP governors were in a closed-door meeting in Gusau, Zamfara State Capital, ahead of the party’s National Economic Council (NEC) scheduled to hold on Monday, August 25.

The 7th strategic meeting is aimed at addressing key national and party issues.

In attendance are the Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), and the host Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal.

However, as of the time of filing this report, it is not yet clear why Governor Mbah and Mutfwang were not at the meeting.

On the agenda are reports and updates from the National Zoning Committee, the PDP Constitution Review Committee, and the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Preparations for the 2025 National Convention and a memo from the National Legislative Assembly caucus are also lined up for consideration.

The governors are equally expected to deliberate on critical matters of national importance, including the recently conducted bye-elections and the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The meeting, holding at the Government House, Gusau, is part of ongoing efforts by PDP governors to strengthen internal party structures, review the political situation in the country, and also to strategise ahead of future elections.

At the end of the meeting, the Forum resolved as follows:

Appreciation to Party Supporters:

The Forum expressed profound gratitude to PDP members and supporters nationwide for their steadfast loyalty in the face of intimidation and anti-democratic practices allegedly perpetrated by the APC-led Federal Government during the last bye-election.

The forum commended the resilience of PDP leaders and members in overcoming orchestrated defections, stressing that such distractions cannot diminish the party’s grassroots appeal or the public’s yearning for affordable living and relative security as experienced under PDP-led administrations.

The Governors reaffirmed their full support for the resolutions of the 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) held in July 2025 regarding the November 15 National Convention.

The Forum also urged members to resist attempts to derail the convention, describing the PDP as the only democratic institution and viable alternative for restoring Nigeria on the path of good governance and development.

The Governors reiterate their commitment to rescuing the country, the Forum accused the APC of divisive governance and policies that continue to impose hardship on Nigerians.

Insecurity and Security Reforms:

The governors commended Zamfara State for initiatives that have significantly curbed insecurity but condemned continued killings in Katsina, Plateau, Niger, Benue, and other states.

They called on the Federal Government to be more responsive to the protection of lives and property.

The Forum condemned what it described as the over-militarisation of the bye-elections, alleging widespread irregularities, vote buying, and violence, while urging Nigerians to remain vigilant in defending their votes.

The governors thanked the Government and people of Zamfara State for hosting the meeting and commended Governor Dauda Lawal for his achievements in infrastructure, health, education, social services, and security.

They also commiserated with the people of Zamfara on the passing of the Emir of Gusau and with the people of Oyo State over the loss of traditional rulers.