PDP Crisis: Makinde Picked Fight He Knows He Cannot Win – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has berated the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, over the continuous crisis in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at the National Executive Committee (NWC) meeting of the PDP faction, chaired by Abdulrahman Mohammed, on Monday, March 23, Wike said the Oyo governor picked a fight he knows he cannot win.

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According to the FCT Minister and a foundation member of the opposition PDP, Makinde keep escalating tensions within the party despite lacking the political leverage to prevail.

Wike’s remark follows the appeal court judgement nullifying the PDP national convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo, which produced Kabiru Turaki as National Chairman.

On Sunday, Makinde, who is aligned with the Turaki’s faction, said anyone engaging with Wike’s camp has effectively chosen to back President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid.