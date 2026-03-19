PDP Crisis: Makinde, Olawepo-Hashim Hold Closed-Door Meeting

A former presidential candidate and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, held a high-level meeting with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde in Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by his media office, the closed-door meeting, underscored the need for cohesion among key stakeholders in the opposition party.

Olawepo-Hashim described the engagement with the Oyo State Governor as “Productive and forward-looking,” and it focused on strengthening unity within the PDP.

He noted that the discussions went beyond routine consultations and addressed broader strategic concerns affecting the party’s future.

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Olawepo-Hashim commended Makinde’s commitment to the party, describing the governor as a consistent advocate of democratic values.

He also expressed optimism that sustained engagement would help resolve the crisis and restore confidence among members.

“The engagement underscored the need for internal cohesion among key blocs, clear leadership direction, and consolidation of influence across regions.

“Governor Makinde has shown consistency in defending the ideals of the party and strengthening democratic institutions.

“At a time when Nigeria requires stability, inclusiveness, and institutional strength, party unity cannot be compromised.

“Continuous engagement remains the pathway to restoring trust, strengthening structures, and repositioning the PDP for future electoral success,” he said.