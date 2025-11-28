PDP Crisis: Lamido Pushes For Caretaker C’ttee To Save Party

Erstwhile Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido yesterday called for the dissolution of the new Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national executive body headed by Kabiru Turaki and the setting up of a caretaker committee.

The Turaki executive emerged during the Ibadan Convention. Lamido made the call in Kano while addressing his political associates.

He insisted that no convention could be sanctioned by the party’s Constitution to produce new national leadership when Umar Damagum headed National Working Committee (NWC)’s tenure had not expired.

According to him, a caretaker committee should be appointed to take charge of the opposition party’s affairs before the next primaries for elective positions. Lamido lamented the crises happening in PDP, urging the warring parties to set aside differences for a peaceful resolution.

The ex-governor said: “We can still address our differences amicably before it gets too late, and that is why I have suggested dissolution of the Ibadan convention leaders and the setting up of a caretaker committee to check all these issues and bring back the party intact.

“It will always be in the interest of the party to resolve our crisis. We insulted each other and did all sorts of things, because of what? “We are in the same party, then let’s all forgive each other and settle these issues in the interest of our party.

“If it means we, the leaders, should come together in one room, insult ourselves, beat each other and later reconcile, let it be. After the storm, it rains and then everywhere will be calm.”