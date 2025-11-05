PDP Crisis: Judiciary Working To Destroy Nigeria’s Democracy – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has said that the October 31 FCT Federal High Court judgement against the party’s upcoming national convention is capable of setting Nigeria on fire.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, George said the judgment is an open recipe for anarchy and a display of judicial brigandage. He said any judgment capable of leading to a breakdown of law and order should be avoided.

George called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to caution Justice James Omotosho over the ruling. He said: What power does he have to order PDP not to have its National Convention? Has the judiciary gone to the dogs? As I said earlier, during all our congresses leading to this convention, INEC officials were present.

“The electoral body witnessed the procedure. They took notes. INEC is not complaining. The judge did not even call INEC officials to cross-check facts. So, why is the judge complaining? Does he have a political interest?

“What type of judgment is this? Are we still in a democracy? We have to be careful in this country. The CJN and NJC should monitor some of these judges before they set our democracy on fire.

“PDP is the oldest and most experienced party in the country today. Since 1998, when we formed this party, we have always followed the law during our congresses and conventions. So, no judge or dubious political class should teach us what we already know and practice.

“Obviously, the judiciary is being used to truncate democracy in the largest black-populated country in the world. It is not the prerogative of courts to dabble into affairs of a political party in managing its electoral procedure as entrenched in its internal dynamics and Constitution.

“This is how the crisis in the Western Region started in 1962, which consumed the First Republic, leading to the civil war. To continue along that path in 2025 is absolute lunacy.”

According to George, the judgment of Justice Omotosho has led to the invasion of the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja by uniformed security personnel, acting in concert with a minority faction of the party.

“What a travesty of Justice. This illegal and unlawful act by these security agents is clearly a dangerous affront to internal democracy and the rule of law.

“The deployment of uniformed personnel into the private chambers of a major political party is a direct assault on democratic values and the freedom of political association guaranteed by our Constitution. This action undermines public confidence, threatens national stability, and sends a dangerous signal to the international community about the state of democracy in Nigeria.

“We call on all stakeholders—particularly the Presidency, the National Security Adviser, and the leadership of Nigeria’s security agencies—to immediately investigate and withdraw all personnel involved in this illegal operation. The sanctity of political institutions must be preserved.

“Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads. What is needed now is restraint, dialogue, and a recommitment to civilised democratic conduct. The People’s Democratic Party remains committed to peace, unity, and the defence of democracy.

“As I said earlier, this was how the Western Region crisis started in 1962, which pitiably led to the collapse of the First Republic. It was the same scenario that played out in the old Ondo State in 1983 that led to the disintegration of the Second Republic, eventually plunging Nigeria into turmoil. History must not be allowed to repeat itself.

“Also, all Nigerians should be alarmed over recent statements from the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump and American security officials plan to invade Nigeria in search of terrorists. Instead of going after enemies of the state – terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and abductors – the APC-led federal administration is doing everything illegal, unlawful and shameful to destabilise opposition parties.

“The deployment of uniformed personnel into the National Headquarters of a major political party is a direct assault on democratic values and the freedom of political association guaranteed by our Constitution.

“This action undermines public confidence, threatens national stability and sends a dangerous signal to the international community about the state of democracy in Nigeria.

“PDP, as a responsible political party, remains committed to peace, unity and the defence of democracy. We will not allow some judicial officials, working in cahoots with the APC, to truncate this democracy,” he said.