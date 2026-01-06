PDP Crisis: Jonathan’s Promises Reassuring – Turaki

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has described as reassuring the commitment of former President Goodluck Jonathan to be actively involved in the affairs of the party.

Turaki made the remark on Tuesday after leading members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT), former governors, founding members and the Forum of State Chairmen on a courtesy visit to Jonathan.

He disclosed that the former president reaffirmed his membership of the PDP, stressing that he remains a card-carrying member of the party.

“He has assured us that the PDP has done everything for him that can be done for an individual, and that he still feels obligated to the party,” Turaki said.

According to him, Jonathan’s remarks were not only reassuring but also encouraging, especially as the party prepares for off-season elections in Ekiti and Osun states later this year and the 2027 general elections.

“His statements are very, very encouraging as we begin preparations for upcoming elections,” he added.

Turaki explained that the delegation briefed the former president on the state of the party, its challenges and prospects, while also seeking his support, guidance and advice.

“As a senior lawyer, I also explained to him the legal issues before the Court of Appeal and the prospects of the party,” he said.

The PDP chairman assured party members that the PDP remains the most viable platform for winning elections in Nigeria, describing it as the leading opposition party in the country.

“We still remain the most veritable platform for contesting and winning elections in Nigeria,” he said.

Turaki further pledged inclusivity and fairness under his leadership, vowing to end impunity within the party.

“There will no longer be impunity. We will not allow people to take what does not belong to them. We will listen to Nigerians and give them what they want,” he stated.

He emphasised that the PDP belongs to the Nigerian people, noting that the party’s name reflects its democratic ideals.

“This is the party of the Nigerian people, and that is why we are called the Peoples Democratic Party,” Turaki said.