PDP Crisis Is Limited To Abuja, Doesn’t Reach Grassroots – Jerry Gana

Professor Jerry Gana, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asserted that the internal crisis which has plagued the party since 2022 was confined to the political elite in Abuja and did not affect the party’s grassroots structures.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News, Gana emphasized the PDP’s strong foundation and deep roots in local communities, describing it as a “grassroots party” that played a central role in ending military rule and ushering in democratic governance in 1999.

“I must confess that many people have forgotten that the PDP was created as a grassroots organization,” Gana said. “In 1998, we were formed, and moving into the 1999 elections, we were in every polling unit. We won most local governments, the presidency, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. We were totally in control.”

Gana recalled the party’s slogan “Power to the People,” noting that it was not just rhetoric but a reflection of PDP’s commitment to inclusive democracy. He dismissed recent challenges within the party as minor elite squabbles that did not affect its support base.

“So when this recent problem happened, it was really among a few elites here in Abuja. It didn’t even go beyond,” he added.

The PDP, once Nigeria’s dominant political force, has faced internal divisions and electoral setbacks in recent years. However, Gana’s remarks underscore confidence in the party’s ability to regain its footing by reconnecting with its grassroots supporters.