PDP Crisis: INEC Rejects Turaki-Led NWC, Cites Court Judgments

The protracted crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) entered another phase yesterday after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will not recognise the Kabiru Turakiled National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, citing subsisting court judgments and unresolved legal processes.

INEC stated this in a letter dated December 22, 2025, and signed by its Secretary, Dr Rose Oriaran-Anthony. The election referee said it had received several requests from legal representatives of the PDP asking it to recognise and update on its website the list of national officers said to have been elected at the party’s National Convention held on November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In response to this the Commission said the requests were reviewed “in the light of all material facts, extant laws, and subsisting court judgments touching directly on the subject matter.” INEC drew attention to two judgments of the Federal High Court in Abuja — Suit No. FHC/ABJ/ CS/2120/2025, delivered on October 31, 2025, and Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2299/2025, delivered on November 14, 2025.

The Commission said both judgments “expressly restrained” it from supervising, monitoring, recognising or giving effect to the outcome of the PDP National Convention held in Ibadan, or any similar exercise, pending full compliance with court orders.

“Both judgments, which are final in nature and binding on all parties, expressly restrained the Commission from supervising, monitoring, recognising, or in any manner whatsoever giving effect to the outcome of the PDP National Convention,” INEC said. INEC noted that although notices of appeal had been filed against the judgments, the law is settled that an appeal does not operate as a stay of execution.

“Until the judgments are set aside or stayed by a competent court, the Commission remains bound to obey and give full effect to them in line with Section 287(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” the letter read. The Commission also addressed references to interim orders issued by the Oyo State High Court, clarifying that INEC had since been struck out of the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

It added that interim orders cannot override or nullify subsisting final judgments of courts of coordinate or superior jurisdiction. INEC further disclosed that another suit filed by the PDP is pending before the Federal High Court in Ibadan, in which the party is seeking an order compelling the Commission to recognise the NWC and members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) allegedly elected at the Ibadan convention.