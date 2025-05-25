PDP Crisis: ‘I’ll Fight On,’ Wike Insists

Share

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shows no signs of abating as Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, vowed to continue his fight to restore justice and unity within the party.

Wike expressed frustration over the party leadership’s failure to honor agreements aimed at ending the ongoing crisis and repositioning the PDP.

In a statement released on Sunday, he announced his withdrawal from all previous agreements, pledging to fight until justice is served at all levels.

He accused Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, of being “the architect of the party’s present problems,” blaming him for the breakdown of trust and non-adherence to key resolutions.

Wike emphasized that resolutions—such as maintaining Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary in line with a Supreme Court ruling, withdrawing all legal actions related to Rivers State, and ending the state of emergency suit—must be respected by all parties involved.

“Since after the 2023 general elections, the PDP has been sliding from one crisis to another due to dishonesty and lack of trust among key stakeholders. Efforts were made to arrest this toxic trend and promote fidelity to agreements to stabilize and move the party forward,” he said.

He recalled a meeting of the G5 Governors in Lagos where he confronted Makinde, pointing out that non-adherence to agreements was the party’s bane and that Makinde was chiefly responsible.

This was followed by an expanded meeting in Abuja with other party leaders, including Governors Umaru Fintiri, Bala Mohammed, Bukola Saraki, and himself, where they resolved on key issues including Anyanwu’s retention as National Secretary.

Despite these efforts, Wike lamented that before the Bukola Saraki-led reconciliation committee could commence its work, the “gentleman’s agreement” was already being violated.

He alleged that Makinde colluded with Peter Mba to orchestrate a meeting of South-East leaders demanding a change in the National Secretary position and threatening withdrawal from the PDP.

Wike also accused Makinde of trying to install the Deputy National Secretary as acting National Secretary in violation of the agreement, citing a letter issued to summon the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which he said was illegitimate.

He highlighted the rejection of the legitimate National Secretary’s confirmation of the PDP governorship candidate for Anambra State, and the aborted zonal elective congress in Jos due to improper invitation letters signed by the Deputy National Secretary instead of Anyanwu.

Wike concluded by affirming his long-standing commitment to the PDP since 1998, emphasizing that he has worked tirelessly for the party’s survival without making personal demands.

“I have painstakingly put out all these facts so that PDP members and the general public will know the truth,” he said.

