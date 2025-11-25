PDP Crisis: How Stakeholders Reacted To Standoff

EVINCE UHUREBOR examines political parties and stakeholders’ reactions to the PDP crisis and the resulting controversy over a one-party state, opposition intimidation and the backlash over calls for foreign intervention

The national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party at Wadata Plaza, Abuja, was thrown into chaos last Tuesday when rival party factions clashed in a high-stakes showdown that forced police to fire tear gas. What was meant to be the inaugural National Working Committee (NWC) meeting for the newly-elected PDP leadership quickly spiraled into violence, confusion, and a scramble for control.

As early as 7:30 am, the Abdulrahman-led faction had taken control of the premises, locking out supporters of Governor Seyi Makinde and the faction that elected Kabiru Turaki as national chairman at the recent national convention of the party that held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

But at 11.00 am, the Makinde/Bala Mohammed camp launched what party insiders called a “counter-offensive,” storming the secretariat with Turaki in a bid to force entry, while the Wike faction was already in a BoT meeting. What followed was a violent confrontation that left the party’s national headquarters looking like a conflict zone. Thugs escorting the two governors clashed with security personnel. Police fired multiple rounds of tear gas, sending journalists, staff, and party supporters fleeing in every direction.

Recall that at the PDP convention, the party announced the expulsion of several high-profile members over alleged anti-party activities. They include a former governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; the factional National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed; National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Others are National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; factional BoT chairman, Mao Ohuabunwa; Austin Nwachukwu, George Turner, Abraham Amah, and Dan Orbih. The motion for their expulsion, which was moved by one of the party’s founding fathers of the party, Chief Bode George, and seconded by Governor Mohammed, received unanimous support from delegates. In swift reaction, the factional National Executive Committee loyal to Wike, ratified the expulsion of Governors Makinde, Mohammed aand Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Also expelled during the committee’s meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday was the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara; former National Deputy Chairman, George and the newly-elected National Chairman, Turaki. The faction also announced the dissolution of the party’s State Executive Council in Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos, Edo and Ekiti states, directing the constitution of caretaker committees and the conduct of fresh congresses.

However, as calm slowly returned to Wadata Plaza, political parties and stakeholders across the country have continued to voice deep concerns over Nigeria’s fragile democracy, the use of security forces against the opposition, and what many described as unseen hands fueling the PDP crisis in an orchestrated attempt to push the country toward a one-party state.

Makinde, Turaki allege assault on democracy

Addressing journalists alongside the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Mohammed, Governor and other NWC members elected at the Ibadan convention, Turaki said: “Enemies of progress and democracy came armed to fight us, but the police stood up to their responsibility.

Democracy must survive, and if it means laying down our lives, we are prepared to do that.” The PDP national chairman called on President Donald Trump of the United States and other advanced democracies to come and save Nigeria.

“I want to call on President Trump, what is at stake is not just genocide against Nigerian Christians. He should come and save democracy in Nigeria. Democracy is under threat,” he said. Makinde, who explained why they were at the PDP secretariat, said: “The highest organ of the party which is the national convention, supervised the election of the new managers of the party for the next four years.

They are here and supposed to have their inauguration meeting and they invited us as stakeholders to come and witness their inaugural NWC meeting, so we came and we are here.

“You are all witnesses to what we have been battling with. But let me say it loud and clear, when the day is about to break, that is the darkest moment, so this is the darkest moment for PDP as a party because the day is about to break forth for a new PDP and for our democracy to be on a solid footing in Nigeria.”

ADC warns of one party drift

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) criticised the Tinubu administration for allegedly using violence in its bid to take control of another political party.

The party said the violent attack on the PDP headquarters was a dangerous assault on democracy and regretted that the attacks were carried out “by armed men under the command of senior officials of the ruling party,” It stressed that the invasion was another episode, though a more sinister one, in what it called the ruling party’s insidious efforts to destabilise opposition parties and undermine Nigeria’s future as a multiparty democracy.

The statement read in part: “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) strongly condemns the brazen invasion and violent takeover of the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, November 14, by agents of the APC Federal Government.

The incident, without doubt, is a dangerous assault on Nigeria’s democracy, which must be condemned by everyone, regardless of party affiliation

However, this latest assault represents a new and dangerous low, even by the already worrying standards of the Bola Tinubu administration. “With this action, the government is sending a chilling message that it would do anything and employ any means, including acts of terror, to advance partisan political interests.

If the government could send armed agents to enforce factional control of an opposition headquarters, what stops it from doing the same to labour unions, press organisations, student movements, or peaceful protest groups? “Therefore, let no one make the mistake of thinking that this is a PDP matter. This attack affects the future of democracy in Nigeria and sets a dangerous background for the 2027 general elections.”

SDP cautions against intimidation of opposition

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Shehu Gabam, who described the Wadata Plaza incident as a “brazen display of anarchy,” said such development is a threat to the foundations of Nigeria’s democracy. His words: “The spectacle, witnessed by many, suggests a disturbing trend in which state structures are repurposed to silence dissent.

Such actions erode public confidence and threaten the very foundations of our nascent democracy. It is imperative that the rule of law be upheld, and that no entity feels above the constitutional order that safeguards citizens’ rights.”

The SDP chairman also criticized security agencies, accusing them of harassing political opponents instead of protecting lives and property. According to him, “the security agencies, whose duty is to protect lives and property, have become instruments of harassment and intimidation against political opponents.”

He added: “This shift undermines the principle of law enforcement and fuels public fear. When those meant to defend the nation target dissenting voices, the social contract weakens and the democratic fabric frays. Citizens deserve assurance that security forces will act impartially, safeguarding all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation and fostering lasting trust and national unity.”

MCE decries police partisanship

The Movement for Credible Elections (MCE) in its reaction condemned what it described as the reckless and dangerous use of the Nigeria Police Force in the intensifying leadership crisis within the PDP. In a statement signed by MCE’s Head of Secretariat, Olawale Okunniyi, the pro-democracy group warned that the growing pattern of state-backed political intimidation poses an imminent threat to Nigeria’s democratic stability.

According to the group, the visible involvement of police officers in a partisan struggle represents “a dangerous descent into institutional abuse.” It also that it is both unprecedented and unacceptable for state security agents to be deployed as political enforcers in an internal party dispute.

CNPP warns against weaponising state security

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), on its part, decried the troubling spectacle of police officers taking sides in an internal party quarrel and called on President Tinubu to immediately halt the disturbing trend A statement by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the group, James Ezema, read in part:

“As the Commander-in-Chief, the President has a constitutional responsibility to guarantee the neutrality and professionalism of all security agencies. Anything short of this endangers the nation’s democratic architecture and erodes public trust ahead of the 2027 general election.

“We also warn politicians within the opposition PDP to desist from actions capable of threatening national stability or undermining the integrity of the political process. Internal disagreements must be resolved through established party mechanisms, not through crude displays of force or state-backed intimidation. No political actor has the right to drag public institutions into partisan conflicts.”

APC slams Turaki’s invasion call

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) described the call for foreign invasion of Nigeria by Turaki, as reckless and unpatriotic. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said Turaki looked and sounded desperate, at his wits’ end, confused, incoherent, and grossly lacking in the stamina and capacity to manage his party’s crisis.

“Nigerians expected that Turaki would set himself on an urgent peace-building mission to bring his party’s warring factions together in dialogue towards finding possible pathways to peace and reconciliation. “Instead, Turaki’s first official act as factional chairman was his call for foreign invasion of Nigeria as a solution to the self-inflicted internal crisis of his PDP.

That is as shameless as it is a dangerous threat to national security and sovereignty.” “Under the PDP’s 16 years in power, with its ruthless subversion of opposition parties, there was never a call for foreign invasion of Nigeria as a solution to the crisis within opposition parties of that era. Turaki’s call is not only an admission of the party’s incapacity to manage its internal contradictions. It must be taken as a final certification of the PDP’s demise,” the APC said.

Wike teases Turaki

Also reacting, Wike slammed Turaki over his call on the United States president to intervene in Nigeria’s political affairs. “Look at a threat to national security. You are calling Trump to come and save your democracy when you cannot obey a simple court judgment. You cannot keep your house in order and you are blaming an outsider for not keeping your house in order. Who does that?”