PDP Crisis: House Minority Leaders Disown Ugochinyere, Others

The House of Representa – tives Minority Caucus yesterday disowned the 60 legislators demanding resignation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) acting National Chairperson, Umar Damagum. Addressing a news conference on behalf of the 60 legislators on Monday, the representative of Ideato North/ Ideato South, Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere accused Damagun of working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to bring down the opposition party.

But in a statement by Kingsley Chinda (Caucus Leader), Ali Madaki (Deputy Leader, NNPP, Kano), Ali Isah (Minority Whip, PDP, Gombe) and George Ozodinobi (Deputy Minority Whip, LP, Anambra), the caucus said the group, led by Ikenga Ugochinyere, is not known to them. The caucus stated that Ugochinyere and his colleagues’ demands did not represent the position of the minority parties.

The group said: “The said coalition of lawmakers led by Ikenga Ugochinyere is unknown to the parliament and both caucuses condemn in totality the absurd move, uncouth and unparliamentary language of the group. “The general public should take note that such a coalition is unknown to parliament and their demands do not represent that of the minority parties. “The said lawmakers should desist from further misinformation of the public and be more honourable in their conduct.”