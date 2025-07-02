PDP Crisis: Group Wants Ndigbo To Dump Party Over Alleged Mistreatment

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged injustice against the region.

The call followed the recent PDP national executive committee in Abuja during which the party announcement the retention of Samuel Anyanwu as its national secretary against the endorsement of Sunday Ude-Okoye for the position by the South East caucus of the party.

The group urged leaders of the party in the region to seek political alignment outside of the party ahead of the 2027 general election, maintaining that the region has no future in the PDP.

It observed that besides what it termed the mistreatment of the region over the position of National Secretary zoned to it, the party had no plan to remedy the injustice of its failure to zone the party’s 2023 presidential ticket to the region ahead of the 2027 elections.

COSYL said: “We note with deep sadness that a party co-founded by one of the likes of the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has continued to disrespect, use, and dump the South East region without regrets and redresses since the Jos 1998 Convention.”