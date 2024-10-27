PDP Crisis: Govs plot Damagum’s sack

Share

But for the Ondo State governorship election, which provided some breathing space for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, would have been removed at the now postponed National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Sunday Telegraph can report.

This was even as the governors were poised to take over the control of the party, which had been in crisis before the 2023 presidential election in which it lost the election to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Like the ruling party, the PDP governors want one of their own to be the chairman of the opposition party.

These, sources familiar with happenings in the party told the Sunday Telegraph.

One of the sources said that Damagum was given a breathing space because of the Ondo election. The governors believe that he is doing the bidding of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

“The fight in the PDP is the fight between Wike/ Atiku Abubakar and the others. They believe that Wike has progressively weakened the party. They look at the APC. They want to use the same template where the governors are in charge of the APC.

The Source said: “The current chairman of the party is a former governor. They said they could take out the Atiku tendency, but because of the stranglehold of Wike on the National Working Committee, they believe that if they want to deal with Wike, they ought to take out Damagum and because Damagum is not doing the bidding of others but just the bidding of Wike and Wike is weakening the party because of his association with the APC.

“We believe that immediately after the Ondo election, which is barely three weeks away, Damagum will be taken out. The leeway is because they want somebody to be in charge without any rancour during the election and to prosecute the election with a united front.”

The Source continued: “However, immediately after the election, they will take him out. They believe he is Wike’s man and does not command the respect and loyalty of other governors. They are looking for a former governor to be the chairman of the party. But he must come from the North Central too. They are looking at him and the people, who are in charge of the party now are the PDP governors.

“They are the governor of Oyo (Seyi Makinde), the governor of Bauchi (Bala Mohammed) and the former governor of Sokoto (Aminu Tambuwal), who is in the Senate. They are working hand-in-hand with the former governor of Kwara State and the former Senate President (Bukola Saraki). It shows you that the governors too are ready to take over the party, like it has happened in APC.”

Sunday Telegraph gathered that those the governors are considering are former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswan; former Senate President, David Mark and former governor Ahmed Makarfi of Kaduna State.

However, some people are saying that it would be unfair to bring in Makarfi, who is from North West as the replacement for former Chairman Iyiochia Ayu, should come from the North West.

Further, Sunday Telegraph’s sources insisted that Damagum is being allowed to stay as they are working behind the scenes to elect all candidates by consensus as “going for an outright election would further fracture the party.”

The Source volunteered. “They are working behind the scenes to stabilise the party.”

On the Ondo election, another source said that it would be a straight fight between the two major parties. For instance, everybody knows that the governor has an edge. The man who is running with him is grassroots – former deputy governor, former gubernatorial candidate.

“How he got to become the gubernatorial candidate in the last elections is a study in his tenacity and grassroots reach,” the Source added.

“He came back from the APC to the PDP to now grab the party’s ticket. Because of that, the governor’s party cannot take him for granted. They know that the guy can move and he is a grassroots’ person. Fortunately, both men are from the same senatorial district.

“It will be a Herculean task and they are already throwing brickbats about vote buying. PDP is claiming that the current REC (Resident Electoral Commissioner) is compromised. They are preaching for her removal claiming that the Commission is an impartial umpire, and the INEC has not done their bidding. They are saying that they are above politics; they are just working to administer the election.

“The campaign was going on last week, the PDP said they requested the Democracy Park and they were denied the use. What they now did was to hold the flag off of their campaign in the middle of the Oba Adesina road. They just wanted to show that they have the crowd. They erected their tents by the side of the road, where the campaign was flagged off. That also brings brickbats between the two parties. For me, it is two parties. Forget about the other parties.”

