PDP Crisis: Gov Lawal Speaks On Defection To APC

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has broken his silence following his unexpected defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Lawal and his deputy, Mallam Mani Mummuni, dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and announced their defection to the APC on Monday, March 9, after a stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Gusau.

Speaking on his defection to the ruling party, Governor Lawal cited the ongoing legal dispute and crisis within the PDP as the primary reason for his defection from the party.

He said, in a press statement made available to journalists, that joining the APC was a decision made by stakeholders in Zamfara State amid ongoing legal challenges faced by the Peoples Democratic Party.

The statement read in part, “Yesterday, Governor Dauda Lawal officially decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a decision reached and endorsed by all relevant stakeholders in Zamfara State.

“Governor Dauda Lawal has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party. He has worked diligently to facilitate reconciliation among the party’s factions, ensuring it remains unified and can field candidates for upcoming elections.

“Efforts to achieve peace, reconciliation, and out-of-court settlements have proven difficult, leading to a series of legal battles that may have future implications, particularly for leaders contesting elections in 2027.

“Governor Lawal was the last man standing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who stood firm until the very end, which was marked by yesterday’s Appeal Court judgment.

“He was the only governor seeking a second term who chose to stay, hoping that the party leaders would demonstrate decorum and take appropriate action.

“In a recent series of meetings that lasted for weeks, Governor Lawal had informed stakeholders that he acknowledged their request to transition to the APC, but he would decide after the Appeal Court judgment.

“The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday dismissed an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the October 31 judgment by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising the outcome of the national convention which held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16.

“The appellate judgment ended Governor Dauda Lawal’s stay in the Peoples Democratic Party, prioritising the interests of Zamfara State. He joined the All Progressives Congress to sustain the Zamfara Rescue and Rebuild mission.”