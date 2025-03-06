PDP Crisis: George Turner Knocks Ogbara

Share

Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South South Zone, George Turnah, has advised the Chief Whip of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly to stop using his name to curry favour from Governor Douye Diri.

A statement issued yesterday by his Media Assistant, Kelvin Loveday-Egbo, stated that Turnah condemned Ogbara’s supposed apologies to Diri regarding his recent political actions.

He labelled them as hypocritical and sycophantic behaviour unfit for someone in such a prominent position. Turnah suggested that Ogbara could further his ambitions for a third term without necessarily resorting to using his name or exploiting the current circumstances to his own gain. He affirmed that he harbours no grievances against Governor Diri.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

