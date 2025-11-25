PDP Crisis Fueled By External Forces –Udenta

Prof Udenta Udenta is a political strategist and founding National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy (AD). In this interview, he speaks on the recent clash by factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and what the way forward for the party should be, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

As a man who was part of the AD before the Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN) and later, and part of the All Progressives Congress (APC), you must be happy that the PDP seems to be imploding and that the APC is doing well, and that your former ally looks set to get a second time in office. Do you agree with my description? A quick correction to that description; I was the founding National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and President Bola Tinubu was a member of the party.

He became governor of Lagos in 1999; I left AD in early 2001. Since then, I’ve never joined any political party, I was never part of AC, I was never part of ACN, and I was never part of the APC. Indeed, I’ve done more projects over the years for the PDP, you know, faction of the ruling elite, more than the other dimension. AD was a special construction with civic mindedness.

Remember the combustible period in 1998 or 1999 with the death of General Sani Abacha and Chief MKO Abiola, the idea to have a fresh start, a jumpstart for the country. How do we reset it? Resetting it, we set it for pyrotechnical transfer of power in 1999. We didn’t want that, we wanted restructuring, we wanted something much more fundamental, but we got what we got. And AD was ideologically sound and philosophically grounded.

APC is just a special purpose vehicle, coupled together by those hunting for power, and eventually they got the power in 2015, but couldn’t manage it from 2015 to 2025, 10 odd years. I do not agree with the assessment that all is sat for the president to get his re-election on a platter of gold. No! What is going on is that the government, like I said, panicked. That’s why they injected these policies of transition well ahead of time. From the timetable, I don’t know whether it is verified, we’ve seen the election will likely be February 2027.

This is clear a year and a half or more. But by trying to do one thing, implode the guardrails of democratic governance, shut down civic spaces, harass the media through cyber laws and other explications of extant regulations and rules, suppress labour considerably, and dismantle multi-party democracy, the government own calculation, theory of the case is that the President will win, but it’s not going to happen. You see, PDP is losing a lot of governors. Other parties are losing a lot of leaders.

That doesn’t matter. What matters is that in 2023, a man called Peter Obi, without a governor, a senator or a member of the House of Representatives broke through from anonymity. That is a warning for the elite of this country. Many still claim till today that he won the election. But whether he won the election or not, is still in dispute. So, 2027 will be an alliance of the people of this country.

For me, PDP being the biggest of the opposition parties should lead that alliance at the end of this moment of crisis and get the civic-minded Nigerians and civic agencies to come together. The President and his team represent one per cent of the voting population. I say this several times, they are gorging, even over-gorging on political food. Appetite is insatiable, so they’re flatulent and obese.

So, they will disgorge what they’ve eaten, because the people, we hold them accountable. 2027 will not be an aspirational time for APC and the President. It will be a moment of reckoning. What have you accomplished in terms of building and sustaining democracy, fighting terrorism, deterring the issues of Christian genocide?

The country actually disintegrated. Scientifically, Nigeria is almost a failed state. Poverty is still ravaging the land. These are the issues that will determine 2027. In the straight sense of it, I’m not even considering myself a classical politician. That’s why I don’t have a party card. In fact, if I had a party card from 2001 to date, I would have had a lot more advantage and patronage.

Maybe, I could have been the governor of my state or I could have been a minister, ambassador. I don’t want all that. I believe in division of labour. There are governors, there is a president, there are ministers, there are ambassadors, there are people like you and I, who have our own solid role in society. Our voice is strong and powerful and impactful too. I’m comfortable with what I’m doing as a strategist, as a thinker, as a public intellectual.

What is your opinion on the crisis rocking the PDP?

When it comes to the PDP crisis, I want us to make distinctions. One, crises are internal to a party, organic crises, in every human formation, in every human organisation, in every human institution. Crisis or conflict is even an opportunity for a party to grow, for individuals to grow, for organisations to grow. But the PDP crisis is unending for a simple reason.

There’s an external force, an intrusive external agency right into the heart of this mix. That is why as you struggle to rebuild the party and grow even the brand, external agencies the shape and form of the presidency and APC, continue to diminish the party because the PDP is almost as evenly spread as APC, maybe more.

If you stop the PDP in its tracks, they feel that they can contain the African Democratic Congress (ADC), contain Labour Party, and contain the Social Democratic Party (SDP), possibly the new emergent All Democratic Alliance (ADA). Now, break it down, the conflict in the party, the intraparty, the factional fighting, they were deposited.

On the brouhaha at Wadata Plaza; I want to do an institutional analysis, the role of public institutions in the crisis. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has a mandate to be clear and unequivocal about its stand on the leadership crisis in the PDP.

The commission doesn’t have to rely on the courts to determine what it wants. The issue of the Ekiti State primary election was an indication that INEC did not accept Abdulrahman Mohammed as the then acting chairman of the party.

The election is in public domain. It’s a genuine election. That means INEC accepted Umar Damagum as the chairman of the party. If that is so, did INEC accept the suspension of the four members of the NWC by the Damagun-led NWC before the convention? INEC has not spoken. INEC went to Oyo to tell the judge that it would not be comfortable for it to monitor or observe the convention.

The judge ruled that you wait for me until after the convention. I will give you an answer to your question. That means INEC has a mindset about whether to go or not to go. It didn’t need a court to say go. It must go. A court said don’t go, a court said go. It chose the one of don’t go. So, INEC should speak about leadership of the party.

You’ve said that INEC is one of the reasons why we’ve seen the PDP implode as well as interference by external influence. What should the PDP now do?

What the party has to do is what the party is already doing. To the best of my knowledge, the leadership of the party under Damagum wrote to INEC that it has suspended four members of the working committee and that they are proceeding with the convention in Ibadan.

INEC’s silence is not good anymore. That silence will not wait for the courts to finally determine the leadership crisis in the party. It is INEC that will determine which segment of the party that is genuine.

If INEC fails to do that, the party can’t do beyond what it is doing, public consciousness, public mobilization and conscientization of people. That’s why they went to the secretariat of the party to hold their meeting and that’s a story for another day. If you take the issue of INEC out of the matter and the PDP strategy to engage the public space in terms of information deposited, you come to the second layer, the police.

The new chairman of the party produced at the Ibadan convention, Kabiru Turaki, led his exco to the Fedearl Capital Territory police command to leave a complaint that some characters want to come and take over the secretariat. Police assured that nothing of such will happen and that they will take care of matter.

The following day, the Samuel Anyanwu faction was there at 5.am with the police watching them. So, the police is complicit in the crisis because if they had shut the place down, even before this brouhaha and the crisis erupted, possibly Nigerians would have been saved that spectacle but it didn’t.

They allowed a faction in after telling the chairman of the party they will not do such a thing. And they sprayed tear gas over 200 canisters on sitting governors, former governors, and leaders of the party. You and I know what happened to Chuba Okadigbo almost two decades ago. He was tear-gassed in Kano under the supervision of a certain DCP and he didn’t survive it. Now, I come to the third most problematic of the matter; the role of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. I want to use this opportunity to talk to Nigerians; let Wike be.

Wike this, Wike that is not important and not helpful, Wike is not an autonomous political force or an autonomous governance force. He’s a dependent force as compared to the president of the Federal Republic. President Bola Tinubu appointed him, and in a unique sense, the President owns the FCT. Wike is the minister of FCT. By law, the President can appoint anybody to supervise it for him. That Wike went to Wadata Plaza; he went on behalf of the President.

It was the President who was at Wadata Plaza not Wike. If Wike calls in the media to hold a press conference, it is not him; it is the President holding the briefing. That is what the law says. If he issues threat on people, it’s the President issuing the threat on people because he is answerable to the President.

As you continue to analyze where the institutional weaknesses or institutional failures contributed to the crisis that we saw or that we continue to see, who do you think holds legitimacy within the PDP at the moment?

I’ll finish my train of thought and I’ll come to the question. The Chief of Staff to the President is a gatekeeper. He keeps the gate for the President, for the ministers, for advisers, for ambassadors, whenever they wake up from their slumber and indulgence and appoint one, for chairman of corporations and commissions.

That’s the job of the Chief of Staff. Every minister speaks for the President upon clearance by the Office of the President between the Office of the Chief of Staff. Every minister is supervised or monitored and evaluated by Hadiza Bala-Usman, whose job is to do that in the presidency.

Press briefings and conferences of a minister must be vetted by the presidency and sometimes dictated to by the presidency. If any minister holds a public function, he does so for the President. So, Wike’s role in the PDP crisis is for the President, it is not for him. In 2010, Bala Mohammed became a minister from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). He eventually left and joined PDP. It was good.

The President appointed Wike as a minister in 2023 from the PDP. Gracefully, he should move to APC and join the President, who he wants re-elected not by Wike as a person, but under the urgency and under the pushing of the President and the presidency. There’s no institutional failure or weakness or failings in this regard. It’s a deliberate institutional choice to weaponize INEC in vagueness and sense of ambiguity to answer that part of your question.

You know that Damagum was the chairman of the party. You know notice was sent for the Ibadan convention. It is not compulsory or legally compelling for INEC to come to Ibadan at all. Final scenario; you hold a convention, you produce a leader. Other courts said you shouldn’t hold a convention.

The matter will be litigated in court. That’s why we’re a nation of laws and not men. PDP believed that they triumphed at the end of the day when the legal clarity must have shown that currently Kabiru Turaki is the current chairman of the party, leading the new NWC but the overall problem and crisis have remained. If you have an internal crisis in a party, you resolve that crisis internally.

But when you have a potent, powerful force like the president of the country, working with a minister he appointed, who doesn’t share any blame whatsoever, that’s my theory of the case. There’s no legal and critical thinking in the public domain over the Wike matter. He didn’t send himself. We have a saying that if a bird is dancing on the wayside, the drummer is in the bush.

If a father tells his son, go rob for me or steal for me, his son will break down the doors and the windows. So, the minister is battering through for his president. It is his alter ego. Wike is president’s political son. He appointed him. He’s doing his will. If he could call the minister and say, come to me in APC, work with me and relate with me and leave PDP alone, the party will have no problem beginning from that moment.

That is simply the matter. There’s nothing the party will do or ADC will do or Labour Party will do on their own. And by going public, the way we are doing now, we are satisfying the people, deepening their consciousness of the matter and saying, hello, smell the coffee. Wike can be abrasive and noisy but he’s not doing so for the sake of being abrasive and noisy. He’s doing so with a specific mandate of the President.