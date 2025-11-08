PDP Crisis: Faction Inaugurates New Bot

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday inaugurated a new Board of Trustees (BoT) with Senator Mao Ohuabunwa as its chairman.

In a communiqué released on Friday at the end of the closed-door meeting of the faction in Abuja, the group also announced Hon, Isah Dansidi has been elected as Board of Trustees (BoT), of the PDP.

The group’s meeting, where the factional Chair- man, Alhaji Abdulrahman Muhammad, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and other notable members were present, sacked the PDP’s.

The Communiquè signed by Mao and Dansidi insisted that the PDP’s Board of Trustees headed by Senator Adolphus Wabara as chairman and Senator Ahmed Makarfi as secretary, had been dissolved for their involvement in the ongoing intra-party crisis.

It further stated that no Convention of the Party would be held anywhere until the pending matter at the Court of Appeal has been dispensed with to the satisfaction of all members.