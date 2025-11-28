PDP Crisis: Ex-Atiku Spokesperson Proposes Action Plan Ahead Of Lamido Ultimatum

Former spokesperson to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Segun Showunmi has reeled out a detailed emergency action plan for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the party faces a leadership crisis ahead of the 10-day ultimatum given by Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, to the caretaker committee.

Showunmi warned that the party risks a leadership vacuum and non-recognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) if urgent steps are not taken before the expiration of the National Working Committee (NWC) tenure on December 8, 2025.

According to the plan, critical actions within 48–72 hours include issuing an immediate notice for an NEC meeting, notifying INEC of intent to conduct leadership transitions, and securing internal unity among state chapters and party leaders.

READ ALSO:

The emergency strategy also outlines structural safeguards, including drafting legal defense documents, a communications plan to emphasize party unity, and contingency measures should the chairman fail to act.

The plan emphasizes that the PDP must ensure constitutional compliance, prevent factionalization, and prepare a roadmap to a national convention.

Showunmi stressed that failure to act could create legal and political paralysis, noting that the law does not permit contempt and that even the President cannot intervene in such internal party matters.