PDP Crisis: Elected Deputies Ask Anti-Damagum Forces To Quit

Elected deputies of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) yesterday asked party leaders against acting National Chairman, Umaru Damagum, to quit.

Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadalor, who led four other deputies, including Deputy National Publicity Secretary Ibrahim Abdullahi, to a press conference in Abuja, warned against acts capable of dividing the party.

The group accused party leaders, including the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, of anti-party activities. Osadalor said: “From 2013 to date, personal ambitions have driven us to heights of pure mischief and arrogant use of power.

“This has led to agreements not being kept and the ambiguities in our constitution being exploited by those in position, even through the courts. “We are all complicit by being perpetrators, supporters, or silent. No one is coming to save us; we must stand up and become heroes; we brought ourselves here.

“This is no longer the time for a blame game; all have sinned. “From the BOT Chairman, who endorsed an opposition governor, to candidates that negotiated and supported other party candidates in promises to get their return support, to NWC members and leaders that lost their polling units.

“We must all come down from our high horses, forget pride for now, and join hands with the party as led by Illya Damagum to reposition this party back to winning ways.

“Court distractions and media demarketing of the PDP must stop forthwith. You do not need to like the officers, but the party is more important.”

He added: “If you want to resign and go, be a proper opposition, do not be here and go from TV house to radio house abusing the party.

“The case of the acting national chairman is settled till December 2025, and on that of the National Secretary, wait on the courts. Let’s learn to love and support PDP first and always.” Osadalor pledged their commitment to working with all stakeholders to ensure that PDP regains power in 2027.

