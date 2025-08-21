PDP Crisis Deepens As Wike-Makinde Rift Threatens Nat’l Convention

As the National Convention of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) draws closer, there are strong indications that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, may halt the event scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Wike’s opposition to the convention is believed to be the result of his rift with his erstwhile ally, Governor Seyi Makinde and other unresolved issues in the party.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV programme, ‘Politics Today,’ on Tuesday night, the former Rivers State governor cautioned that the party’s crisis might appear resolved for now, a fresh crisis could erupt if the PDP refused to acknowledge the zonal congress that elected Dan Orbih as National Vice Chairman, South-South.

He said, “Well, it is over for now. There are a few things remaining, and I have told them that they must do it. Our congress was held in Calabar, and there’s nothing anybody can tell us.

“If they want to have another round of crisis, so be it. In that congress, Chief Dan Orbih emerged as the National Vice Chairman. They never wanted Congress to hold, but Congress was held.

“The so-called acting national chairman of the party wrote a letter to INEC after the congress was held that the congress had been postponed. There is no two ways about it. The National Vice Chairman of PDP South-South is Chief Dan Orbih. If they don’t agree, that’s another round of crisis,” he threatened.

Wike also argued that the party must deal with its South-East zonal chairman, Ali Odefa, who had been sacked from the party by an order of a court of competent jurisdiction.

“The south-east vice chairman, Ali Odefa, is no longer a member of the party. These are the things I tell people. What I don’t like is impunity. And for someone like me, we will not condone it. I will not allow it. We will fight it except they correct it.’’

Wike added that the national convention being put together by the party might end up in crisis if the anomalies in the PDP were not corrected.

“They said that they are going to their convention in November. I am not part of it until they have corrected it. Let us wait, there is still time for them to resolve it. Before you talk about the convention, resolve the matter. If the matter is not resolved, there will be a crisis.”

He dismissed reports suggesting that a parallel convention was being plotted, insisting that no formal decision had been taken by the party’s NEC.

“I am not aware that any convention would be held in Ibadan. As an NEC member, nobody has informed me, and no such decision has been voted on by NEC. If a few people gather to make pronouncements, that cannot pass for NEC,” Wike said.

He pledged that his group would continue to fight against injustice within the PDP.

The FCT Minister stated, “I am not aware of any convention. If notice of a meeting is not given to members of the NEC, we have the right to challenge it, and nobody can deny me that right.”

When questioned about whether he would take the matter to court, Wike responded, “Our group is meeting tomorrow, and obviously, I don’t think we will allow injustice to prevail. I can assure you that we will not allow it. Nobody serves the interests of the PDP more than I do. None of them.

The PDP has, however, issued a stern warning to the minister over his moves against the party’s plans ahead of the elective convention slated for November 16.

The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in an interview with selected journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, cautioned that decisive action under the party’s constitution would be taken against him should he continue to undermine the collective interests of the party.

PDP National Executive Committee members, including Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor and former National Vice Chairman (South West) Eddy Olafeso, accused Wike of overstepping his bounds, vowing to resist his moves.

They stressed that the party was undergoing a rebuilding process and would strengthen its structure through the Ibadan convention, insisting that no individual could obstruct internal party activities, particularly with the Independent National Electoral Commission already involved.

The PDP only just emerged from months of internal crisis that saw the defection of key figures, including its 2019 and 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate and former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, and other prominent leaders to the APC and the newly formed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a bid to restructure and reposition itself, the party, during its 101st NEC meeting on July 24, resolved to convene a National Elective Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, where 19 new members will be elected into the National Working Committee.

Dissatisfied with the South-South Caretaker Committee constituted by the PDP NWC and the retention of Ali Odefa as National Vice Chairman (South East), Wike vowed that his camp would resist the party’s decision.

Our correspondents in Abuja reported that former governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), PDP National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, and other allies of Wike were spotted together on Tuesday.

Although the Wike group’s meeting had not yet been held as of press time, sources close to the minister indicated that it would take place soon, and their resolution would be announced publicly.

A source in the minister’s camp, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment on the issue, told The PUNCH that Wike’s group was prepared to fight till the end.

He stated, “We will meet later today (Wednesday). What I can assure you is that Wike and some of us will fight to the end. The injustice in the South-South and South-East will not stand.

“If the party is not ready to correct this, we will do everything legally possible to address it. But if they want the convention to hold, they must act; otherwise, they will be surprised.”

Reacting, Ologunagba, who countered Wike, said all NEC members were duly informed, and insisted that the National Elective Convention would hold as scheduled.

He stated, “Our NEC and other meetings have been convened properly. We follow the due process. INEC has been duly informed, as expected, of the meetings of the NEC relating to those issues. And in any event, I do not intend to join issues with anybody on this matter.

“That national convention will hold on the 15th and 16th of November 2025 in Ibadan, Oyo State. Like I referenced earlier, the train moving towards the national convention has moved, and it’s arriving at its destination because right now all arrangements and all committees are working seamlessly towards a successful national convention at Ibadan.

“In any event, we have documents showing that every relevant person, including Minister Wike, was referenced, and evidence showed that he actually received a letter duly acknowledged and signed for from his office.

“If there are challenges within his office, we cannot be held accountable for that. In addition to that personalised letter, there was a publication in the national dailies.

“So, there’s adequate notice: members have approved it, NEC approved it, secretaries approved it, all organs have approved it, and we’re fine, we’re going, we’re coasting on to the national convention in Ibadan.”