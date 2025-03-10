PDP Crisis Deepens As NWC, Wike Camp Clash

Share

The crisis rocking the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) took a different dimension on Sunday as the camp of the former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, rejected the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee announced by the National Working Committee (NWC).

The PDP National Vice Chairman for the South-South, Dan Orbih, alongside another leader from Wike’s camp who preferred to remain anonymous, rejected the actions taken by the Umar Damagum-led NWC.

Orbih and the source exclusively told The Punch that the statement was issued without the NWC’s approval.

Recall that the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, on February 21, 2025, issued a restraining order preventing the PDP and the National Vice Chairman for South-South, Orbih, from holding the zonal congress on February 22, 2025.

The claimants in suit number PHC/551/CS/2025 were PDP members from Rivers State, Tonu Ejiogu and Field Nkor.

Despite the court’s ruling, the party went ahead with the congress on February 22.

The Chairman of the electoral committee, Vita Abba, announced that Orbih won the election with 174 votes. Other elected officials were Alabah Turnah (Secretary), Evelyn Weke (Treasurer), Ijeoma Obani (Financial Secretary), Timothy Okwoche (Organising Secretary), Iyrneri Briggs (Legal Adviser), Prince Etim Isong (Publicity Secretary), Loveday Abaribote (Auditor), Phenomena Esubok (Woman Leader), and Patrick Asuquo (Youth Leader).

Meanwhile, Wike, who supported and attended the congress in Calabar, Cross River State, described the South-South as the PDP’s strongest base, asserting that no further congress would be held in the region.

Wike maintained that the zonal congress was legally conducted and that Orbih remained the National Vice Chairman.

Regarding the four South-South governors who abstained from the congress, the PDP distanced itself from the Calabar event and stated it would announce a new date for the zonal congresses in due time.

Ignoring Wike’s position, the Damagum-led NWC appointed Emma Ogidi as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee on March 7 and, on March 9, the party fixed April 12 as the new date for the South-South zonal congress.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Punch, Orbih denied any knowledge of the caretaker committee, alleging that it was created by Ologunagba to deceive the South-South leaders.

He said, “Nobody has communicated that caretaker thing to me. I think there is a chap called Debo Ologunagba who is now entertaining himself, issuing statements and claiming to be issuing them on behalf of the NWC. I can tell you with all certainty that there was no meeting of the NWC where such a conclusion was reached. “Ologunagba is doing this to avoid embarrassment for the party. He’s beginning to embarrass the entire PDP leadership. That statement about the caretaker committee should not be given any attention. It should be ignored by the good people of the South-South. “I know some of Ologunagba’s challenges, but my advice to him is not to use personal challenges to continue to embarrass the party.” He asked party leaders in the zone and those named as caretaker committee members to disregard the statement signed by Ologunagba. “Those whose names were listed are party members, and they come from my zone. They should read the Constitution very clearly and not allow themselves to be used. So, the South-South leaders should disregard the Ologunagba statement, which was not signed. “They should be guided by the constitution; their allegiance is to the constitution of the party and not Ologunagba’s press release. Those pronouncements are in conflict with the provisions of the constitution, so they should be disregarded,” he added. Another source claimed that some NWC members were intent on destroying the PDP and pinning the blame on Wike. Similar to Orbih’s statement, the source revealed that no NWC meeting had been held where such decisions were made. He stated, “What they did in the South-South, the caretaker committee that was set up, was not a decision of the NWC. “I can tell you that the NWC did not meet on any matter of that nature. They are determined to destroy the PDP for their selfish gains, and later they will blame Wike for it.” In response, Ologunagba told The PUNCH in an exclusive interview that the party had informed the relevant individuals about its decision regarding the South-South. “The party has made a decision, and it has been communicated to those concerned. There is nothing more to say beyond what was stated in the statement,” he said. When asked to elaborate on Orbih’s allegations against him, Ologunagba refused to comment.

