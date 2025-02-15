PDP Crisis: Decision Of Govs’ Forum, BoT Final – Bode George

Share

…urges embattled ex-scribe to emulate Alex Ekwueme

A former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has urged the embattled former National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyawu not to destroy the party over his stance on the ongoing crisis within the party.

Rather, Chief George urged him to borrow a leaf from a former Vice President of the country and a founding member of the party, the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme by accepting the decision of the PDP’s Board of Trustees who recently endorsed Prince Sunday Ude-Okoye as the new scribe of the party.

The PDP chieftain made the call in Lagos on Friday while fielding questions from newsmen at his Lagos residence on the lingering crisis within the party, saying Anyawu should be conscious of the verdict of history on his actions.

Chief George lauded the decision of the party’s Governors Forum and that taken by the BoT, saying it was sound in logic and consistent with the rule of law.

“When you look at the decision of the PDP’s Governors Forum, you will discover that it was rooted in logic and what was the issue in contention? They asked Ude-Okoye if there was any judgment from the Court of Appeal, and he said yes! And brought out a copy of the judgment.

“They asked the former secretary to produce his stay of execution of the judgment and he couldn’t produce any and the governors gave recognition to Ude-Okoye when Anyawu could not find any document to counter what Ude-Okoye produced,” he said.

According to him, “The directive of the Board of Trustees on any issue within the party is very compelling because the Board of Trustees is the custodian of rules, regulations and the sustenance of the party. The board holds the assets and liabilities of the party.”

While eulogizing the late former Vice President for the roles he played in the process of founding the party, Chief George stated that despite the pioneering efforts of the late Dr Ekwueme, he never destroyed the party when he failed to pick the PDP’s presidential ticket.

“The late Dr. Ekwueme, the chief convener of our party contested two times for the presidential ticket of the party, he didn’t get it but he never brought down the roof. If he (Dr. Ekwueme wanted to, you mean, he could have done that?

“He never did but accepted his fate. His name will remain in the pages of gold forever for that. He accepted and moved on. I contested for the national chairmanship of the party and on the day of the convention when I saw the shenanigans of some people I withdrew. Till dat, have I not been contributing my quota to the party?” he said.

