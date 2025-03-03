Share

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said the report of the purported congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, has been rejected by the national leadership, adding that a new date would be fixed for the zonal congress.

The governor also stated that the PDP has yet to conduct its South-South zonal congress.

He explained that zonal congresses were earlier scheduled for February 22 but that the National Working Committee of the party postponed that of the zone after its four South-South governors wrote to the national leadership that the date was not convenient.

Governor Diri also allayed concerns of any cracks in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, saying the party is intact, firmly on ground and remained the only platform for aspiring politicians to actualise their dreams.

Speaking on Monday during the PDP State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at its secretariat in Yenagoa, Diri noted that PDP had produced different political officeholders from the state, including a former President of Nigeria and that it remained the party to beat in the state.

The Bayelsa helmsman enjoined members not to be distracted by rumours but rather close ranks for the growth of the party.

Diri said, “To set the records straight, there was no zonal congress held in the South-South zone. At the appropriate time, the national leadership will decide the date in conjunction with the zonal leadership.

“Our party is kicking very well in Bayelsa State. We remain the party to beat. PDP has never been beaten in Bayelsa.

“So, all those haggling for 2027, if you want anything meaningful, you better come to PDP.

“PDP in Bayelsa is one and can never go down. This is the party that has produced a president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from our state, governors, senators and House of Representatives members. This party is complete at the state level and will remain so.

“Let us not listen to rumours. Some intend to divide us.”

Meanwhile, the people of the Ogbia Local Government Area have apologised to the governor and the party for the action of the suspended zonal legal adviser, George Turnah.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Whip of the House of Assembly and member representing Ogbia Constituency 3, Gabriel Ogbara, stated that the apology became necessary as it was not in the character of the Ogbia people to betray their benefactors.

A statement by Daniel Alabrah,

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Diri stated that Ogbara said Turnah’s action was regrettable and appealed for forgiveness.

The state SEC also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The motion was moved by the member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency in the House of Reps, Oforji Oboku, and seconded by the leader of the State Assembly, Monday Obolo.

Earlier, the state PDP chairman, Solomon Agwana, said Bayelsa is feeling the positive impact of the Diri administration with projects in different parts of the state.

Agwana, who appreciated the governor for unifying members, called for continuous support for the party and the administration for the development of the state.

In his remarks, the state secretary, Gesiye Isowo, applauded the governor, adding that his performance had made their work easier in future campaigns as there were many projects to campaign with.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy Governor, the Senator representing Bayelsa East, Benson Agadaga, and the member

representing Ogbia Federal Constituency, Mitema Obordor.

Also in attendance were two former deputy governors, Gboribiogha John-Jonah and Werinipre Seibarugu, the PDP South-South zonal secretary, Felix Omemu, and local government chairmen, among other party stakeholders.

