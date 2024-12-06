Share

Following the emergency meeting held on Thursday, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration among its leaders to address internal conflicts and foster unity in the party.

In its renewed commitment to resolving internal disputes, the BoT announced plans to re-engage former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in January as part of its peace-building efforts.

Speaking at a press briefing, the BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara who noted the critical role of the party’s governors in achieving its goals said, “Our governors are the backbone of the PDP’s achievements.

Their synergy is vital for our collective progress. We must embrace dialogue, cooperation, and shared responsibility as we navigate these difficult times.”

READ ALSO:

Wike, a prominent figure within the party, has been at the centre of some recent disagreements.

“The BoT remains steadfast in its pursuit of unity and peace within the PDP.

“Our renewed efforts will begin with a meeting with former Governor Nyesom Wike as part of our mission to resolve these conflicts and restore harmony to the party,” Wabara disclosed.

The initiative indicates the PDP’s commitment to dialogue and reconciliation as it seeks to strengthen its position ahead of future political contests.

The BoT’s approach aims to bridge divides within the party and ensure that leaders work collectively to address challenges.

Also, this development signals a significant step towards restoring internal cohesion in the PDP, with party stakeholders and supporters closely watching the outcome of these engagements.

Share

Please follow and like us: