PDP Crisis: Atiku, Okowa, Others In Closed-Door Meeting

Following the crisis rocking the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Presidential candidate of the party in the just concluded election, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and some governors on the platform of the party are in a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting held at Asokoro may not be unconnected to the state of affairs in the party and what can be done to change its fortune following the loss at the last election.

Even though all the governors of the party were expected at the stakeholders meeting, at the time of filing this report only seven of the governors were present.

Those present at the meeting include Governors Bala Muhammed (Bauchi), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun) and Douye Diri (Bayelsa).

It is not clear yet whether Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, one of the G5 governors led by former Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State that worked against Atiku at the poll, would attend the meeting.

Also present at the meeting were the acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba among other National Working Committee (NWC) members.