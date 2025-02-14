PDP Crisis: Anyanwu Remains National Secretary – Group

Share

The Leader of the Concerned People’s Democratic Party League (CPDPL), Daboikiabo Warmate has declared that Samuel Anyanwu is the authentic National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He also accused a member of the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere, the party’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaladin Ajibade and suspended Board of Trustees Chairman, Adolphus Wabara of engaging in a conspiracy to destabilise the PDP.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja, Warmate, expressed disappointment at what he described as a “Deliberate attempt to mislead PDP faithful and the Nigerian public” by Ikenga Ugochinyere and his supporters.

He said “It is with great disappointment and shame that we have seen the brazen lies and propaganda coming from Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere and others, misinterpreting and misrepresenting the party’s constitution.

According to him, the genesis of the controversy, began when Senator Anyanwu declared his intention to run for governor of Imo State.

He said following his victory in the PDP governorship primary, Anyanwu took a leave of absence to focus on his campaign. Despite pressures for him to resign, Anyanwu refused, citing the party’s constitution, specifically section 47(5), which supports his decision.

“When Anyanwu refused to resign, his supporters took legal steps to protect him,” Warmate explained, referring to a January 2024 court order preventing Anyanwu’s removal. “That order was neither stayed nor appealed and remains in effect.”

“However, the situation escalated when an Enugu High Court ruled in favour of Sunday Ude-Okoye as the National Secretary.

“The court was misinformed, relying on forged guidelines and a mutilated interpretation of the PDP constitution. The ruling was based on ignorance, and yet, it was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Despite these rulings, Warmate noted that Anyanwu had secured a stay of execution from the Court of Appeal in January 2025, allowing him to remain in office pending further legal proceedings.

“The stay of execution was granted by no less a judge than the president of the Court of Appeal, yet self-serving individuals continue to ignore this legal clarity.

Warmate accused Ikenga Ugochinyere, the party’s National Legal Adviser Hon. Kamaladin Ajibade, and suspended Board of Trustees Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara of engaging in a conspiracy to destabilize the PDP.

“They have resorted to employing a known liar and propagandist in Ugochinyere, with the support of others who are advancing their paid interests,” Warmate said.

He urged all party faithful to support the leadership of Senator Anyanwu as the authentic National Secretary, insisting that his position is in line with the PDP constitution.

“No one can destroy or destabilize the PDP, we insist that Senator Samuel Anyanwu remains the authentic PDP National Secretary in accordance with party rules and the law.”

