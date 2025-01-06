PDP Crisis: Anyanwu Declares War Against Journalists

Share

An aide to the sacked National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Monday, physically assaulted a correspondent of The Sun Newspaper attached to the party, Mr Ndubuisi Orji.

The aide, Emmanuel Okoronwko, first prevented Orji from gaining access to the press unit within the PDP national secretariat, and when he made it to his car parked outside the premises, Okoronkwo pounced on him and reportedly gave him a series of slaps.

Orji said if not for private security guards attached to the secretariat who came to his rescue, his assailant would have inflicted more harm on him.

But not after Okoronkwo had threatened to “deal with” him, boasting that nothing would happen because he was acting on the instructions of his principal.

He said he was given specific instructions that journalists should be barred from entering the building by any means possible including the use of physical force.

Orji’s mobile telephone was damaged during the attack.

A statement by the Chairman of PDP Press Corps, Mr Samuel Ogidan, said Anyanwu admitted giving the order when he was reached, “because the party is on break.”

The statement described the attack as “a grave violation of press freedom and a direct assault on the rights of journalists.

“As essential members of a functional democracy, journalists owe the society an obligation to carry out their duties without fear of violence or any form of intimidation.

“This incident is not only a breach of Mr. Orji’s fundamental human rights but also undermines the core principles of free speech and media independence, a virtue which the PDP lays claim to.”

Anyanwu who became PDP National Chairman in 2021, was sacked by the Court of Appeal Enugu Division, and ordered former National Youth Leader Sunday Ude-Okoye, to assume office immediately.

PDP Press Corps stated that while political differences are natural in any human organisation, journalists should not become victims of abuse of power by officeholders.

It added that any action that hinders press freedom, “particularly by individuals within a political party, poses a dangerous threat to democratic processes.”

The attack has been reported to Wuse Police Station, while “the PDP Press Corps calls on the party leadership to address this serious incident, clarify the facts, and take drastic action against Okoronkwo to serve as a deterrent to others.”

