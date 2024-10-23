Allow PDP To Breath, Ologbondiyan Pleads With Political Leaders

Share

The chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to allow the party to breathe.

This is in reaction to the rift between PDP’s former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom.

The former PDP’s National Publicity Secretary urged them to make peace in the interest of the party, stressing the party is larger than Atiku and Wike.

According to him, PDP is currently experiencing a leadership crisis which dates back to the build-up of the 2023 presidential election.

It would be recalled that the rift led to Wike working against Atiku and the PDP during the presidential election.

“I look forward to the day when the PDP will be allowed to breathe without the issue of former vice president Atiku Abubakar or the current minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

“The PDP is larger than two individuals. It is a party of millions of people, and we cannot permanently reduce it to the level of what one side or the other is saying.” Ologbondiyan stated.

