PDP Crisis: Ajadi Lauds Court Ruling, Says Party Has Regained Stability

A leading governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated party leaders and members nationwide following the dismissal of the suit filed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu over the PDP National Secretary position.

This is as he describes the development as a reaffirmation of the party’s institutional strength and internal resilience.

Speaking in a press statement issued on Wednesday, Ajadi said the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed the matter after it was overtaken by events, signals the end of prolonged legal distractions that had tested the party’s cohesion and resolve.

“The PDP has once again demonstrated that it is bigger than individuals and stronger than temporary internal disagreements,” Ajadi said in a statement on Tuesday. “This moment marks a restoration of clarity, stability and confidence in our party’s leadership structures.”

He noted that the court’s decision, coupled with previous judicial pronouncements on the matter, has helped to consolidate the PDP’s democratic culture and respect for due process.

According to Ajadi, the ability of the PDP to navigate internal challenges through lawful and constitutional means underscores its long-standing reputation as Nigeria’s most experienced and institutionally grounded political party.

“The PDP has not only regained its footing in Nigeria; it has reaffirmed its status as a formidable and enduring political institution in Africa,” he said. “Our party has weathered storms before, and each time we emerge stronger, more united and more focused on governance and service to the people.”

Ajadi used the opportunity to take a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing it of capitalising on internal disagreements within opposition parties rather than addressing Nigeria’s pressing socio-economic challenges.

“I call on all well-meaning Nigerians, and those who left the PDP out of fear of the party’s destruction, to return so that together we can take over the mantle of leadership of the country in 2027,” Ajadi said.

“While the APC continues to search for ways to destabilise the opposition through distractions and political manoeuvring, the PDP is busy rebuilding, reuniting and repositioning itself to offer Nigerians a credible alternative,” he said.

“Nigerians are watching, and they can clearly see the difference between a party rooted in democratic values and one struggling with governance.”

The Oyo PDP aspirant urged party members at all levels to close ranks and focus on strengthening grassroots structures ahead of future electoral contests, particularly in states where the PDP is positioning itself for a return to power.

“This is not the time for complacency,” Ajadi added. “It is a time for renewed commitment, internal unity and strategic engagement with the Nigerian people. The PDP must continue to stand as a platform of hope, inclusion and progressive governance.”

He further commended PDP leaders nationwide for what he described as their patience and commitment to internal democracy throughout the legal process, noting that the party’s maturity in handling disputes remains one of its greatest assets.

“As we move forward, let us channel this renewed stability into building a party that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians — a party prepared to rescue the nation from hardship and restore dignity to governance,” Ajadi said.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, had earlier dismissed Senator Anyanwu’s suit without awarding costs, bringing to a close one of the lingering legal disputes surrounding the PDP national leadership and reinforcing the party’s drive toward internal consolidation.