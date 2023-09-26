PDP cries foul as fire guts section of S’Court judge’s chambers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry over the fire incident at the Supreme Court yesterday, describing it as “suspicious”. The party and its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had last week, filed an appeal before the apex court, challenging the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the fire outbreak has “heightened public apprehension of possible arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court from effectively discharging its constitutional duties, especially with regard to high profile electoral cases including the presidential election appeals pending before it.”

It also called on the Federal Government to beef up security around the Supreme Court, and assure Nigerians of the safety of sensitive documents and equipment at the court.

