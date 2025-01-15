PDP Councillorship Candidate Dies Weeks To f LG Election 

Share

The councillorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Ward 1, Ede North, for Osun State Local Government Election slated for February 22, 2025, Hon. Nurain Olobe, is dead.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear as at the time of filing this report, but the news of his passing has sent shockwaves across the state, especially on social media platforms.

However, those close to the late candidate, have taken to the platform to express their grief and pay their respects.

Some close friends who posted the reports of his demise said “We’ve received the sad news of the passing of Honourable Nurain Olobe.

His burial will take place on Wednesday, January 15 at Ede Muslim Cemetery. May Allah accept his return.”

One of the mourner, identified as Adejoke Olorin Alagaiduro-Ijoko, shared her heartbreak: “We were together last week Monday wining, dining, and jubilating. What a colossal waste and sorrowful end. May Almighty rest your soul and be with the family you left behind. RIP OLOBE!”

Share

Please follow and like us: