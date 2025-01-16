PDP Councillorship Candidate Dies Weeks Ahead Of LG Election

Share

The councillorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ward 1, Ede North, for the Osun State Local Government Election slated for February 22, 2025, Nurain Olobe, is dead.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear as at the time of filing this report, but the news of his passing has sent shockwaves across the state, especially on social media platforms, where tributes have been pouring in.

Reports said those close to the late candidate, have taken to the platform to express their grief and pay their respects.

Some close friends who posted the reports of his demise said “We’ve received the sad news of the passing of Honourable Nurain Olobe.

His burial will take place today at Ede Muslim Cemetery… May Allah accept his return.”

