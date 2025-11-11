The faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) against Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court.

The petition challenges an ex parte order permitting the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to hold its national convention in Ibadan on November 15 and 16, 2025.

The petitioners accused Justice Akintola of judicial misconduct, arguing that his order contradicted an earlier judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, which had restrained the PDP from holding the convention.

New Telegraph recalls that Justice James Omotosho of the Abuja court had, two weeks ago, barred the party from proceeding with the convention, citing non-compliance with internal procedures for notifying the Independent National Electoral Commission.

However, Justice Akintola granted a countermanding order, granting the party leave to hold the convention in Ibadan.

The conflicting rulings have deepened divisions within the party, with suspended National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, leading a faction aligned with Wike, while acting National Chairman Umar Damagum heads the opposing camp.

In a petition dated November 5, 2025, and received by the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria on November 6, Austine Nwachukwu, Amah Nnanna, and Turnah George described Justice Akintola’s action as “Judicial recklessness, impunity, and a flagrant violation of established legal processes.”

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Imo State PDP Chairman, Nwachukwu, appeared alongside his Abia State counterpart, Nnanna, while George was absent.

The petitioners alleged that Justice Akintola’s ex parte order, issued on November 4, 2025, authorising the PDP to proceed with its convention on November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, directly conflicted with the Federal High Court’s order of October 31, 2025, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025.

“This disturbing development not only undermines the integrity of the judiciary but risks setting a dangerous precedent that could erode public confidence in the justice system,” Nwachukwu said.

He called on the NJC to investigate the matter and take appropriate disciplinary action, warning that failure to act could embolden judicial officers who operate outside established legal bounds.

“The NJC must reaffirm its commitment to discipline, impartiality, and the preservation of judicial integrity by ensuring that errant judicial officers are held accountable without delay,” the petitioners added.

They referenced similar swift disciplinary actions in Rivers, Imo, and other states, urging the NJC to apply the same standard in this case.

Meanwhile, Justice Akintola on Monday adjourned hearing on the Motion on Notice in a suit filed by Folahan Adelabi against the PDP, its acting National Chairman, Damagum, and others until Wednesday, November 12.

Last week, Justice Akintola ruled on an ex parte application directing the PDP to proceed with its scheduled national convention while setting November 10, 2025, for the hearing of the Motion on Notice.

The plaintiff in the suit, Adelabi, is seeking an order restraining the defendants — including Damagum, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri (representing the National Convention Organising Committee), and INEC — from truncating or frustrating the party’s convention.

After listening to counsel on Monday, Justice Akintola urged all parties to file outstanding processes to ensure a smooth hearing and directed PDP leadership to strictly comply with the guidelines, timetable, and schedule of activities previously released for the convention.

He then adjourned the matter to Wednesday to address all pending applications.

Journalists were barred from entering the courtroom as security operatives mounted a blockade at the entrance.

The ruling highlights the deepening leadership crisis within the PDP, now split between opposing legal directives.

Justice Akintola’s position sharply contrasts with the Federal High Court, Abuja, which had restrained the party from holding the convention until compliance with the PDP constitution, the Nigerian Constitution, and the Electoral Act is ensured.

In suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, Justice Omotosho had directed the PDP to issue the statutory 21-day notice to INEC before proceeding with the convention and restrained the commission from recognising any convention not conducted in accordance with due process and INEC regulations.