Former Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister, Kabiru Turaki, has emerged as the new National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The announcement was made at the ongoing national convention of the party in Ibadan, Oyo State, where delegates from 17 states gathered to elect new national officers.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Turaki polled 1,516 votes in the election conducted at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

Former Anambra Central Senator, Ben Obi, who supervised the exercise, declared that Senator Yakubu Danmarke finished second with 275 votes.

Correspondingly, he said the former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, emerged as the party’s National Secretary.