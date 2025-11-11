PDP Convention: Stakeholders Petition NJC Over Justice Akintola’s Ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction headed by Abdulrahaman Mohammed yesterday asked the National Judicial Council (CJN) to act on their petition demanding the investigation of Justice A.L. Akintola of an Oyo State High Court for an alleged abuse of judicial process.

In a petition dated November 5 to the office Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), who is the NJC chairman, the Imo State PDP Chairman Austine Nwachukwu, Amah Nnanna and Turnah George described Justice Akintola’s action as “judicial recklessness, impunity, and a flagrant violation of established legal processes”.

They asked the body to sanction the judge for issuing an ex parte order for the conduct of the November 15/16 PDP National Convention scheduled for Ibadan. Addressing a news conference in Abuja, Nwachukwu said Justice Akintola’s action was a violation of established judicial processes.

This order, according to the petitioners, contradicted a valid and subsisting judgment of the October 31 Federal High Court Abuja, which restrained the PDP from holding its convention on the same dates.

The petitioners contended that Justice Akintola’s action amounts to sitting on appeal over a judgment of a court of coordinate jurisdiction, an act, he said, undermines judicial hierarchy and the sanctity of the rule of law.