Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday said the forthcoming national convention of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) must be done through fair processes, open debate, and inclusivity.

New Telegraph recalls that the PDP is scheduled to hold its elective convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, where 19 new members of the National Working Committee (NWC) are expected to emerge.

In a statement issued on October 2, Governor Makinde stressed that the convention was crucial to repositioning the party and strengthening its chances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Makinde, the recent PDP congress in Oyo State, which he described as rancour-free, was a pointer to what could be achieved at the November convention.

He said, “The recent PDP Oyo state congress was held without rancour, and we now look forward to our Ibadan convention in November with hope rather than fear. This is a major win for the party, for democracy, and for you, the people.

“We must guard this momentum. A convention grounded in fair processes, open debate, inclusivity and respect will not only strengthen our party internally but also send a powerful message: that politics can be dignified.

“It will show that we can manage disagreement without disunity, and that ambition can be channelled into constructive progress rather than conflict.”