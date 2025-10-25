PDP Convention: Lawal Inaugurates Subcommittees

Ahead of the 2025 elective National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold on November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has inaugurated the Accreditation and Special Duties subcommittees.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the inauguration of the accreditation subcommittee took place on Friday at the PDP Legacy House in Maitama, Abuja.

The committee is responsible for producing the delegates’ list, booklets, and tags for participants and observers, as well as accrediting and ensuring the welfare of delegates.

Lawal also inaugurated the Special Duties Subcommittee at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja. The committee is tasked with coordinating financial activities, approving budgets, fundraising, and managing disbursements during the convention.

He noted that both subcommittees form part of the National Convention Organising Committee, working towards a smooth and credible exercise.