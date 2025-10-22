PDP Convention: Lamido, Turaki, Makarfi Lead Chairman Race

Amid growing tension over the forthcoming National Convention slated for November in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Northern leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have resolved to zone the National Chairmanship position to the North-West in a move aimed at unifying the party ahead of the crucial exercise.

The PDP leaders, who are also involved in the transition process, that during the Northern stakeholders’ meeting held in Abuja last weekend, it was agreed that the North-West zone should produce the party’s national chairman, while the three northern zones would this week decide on the consensus candidates for all key positions.

Party insiders disclosed that the North-West zone was expected to choose among former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, former Minister of Special Duties Tanimu Turaki (SAN), and former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi, with Turaki reportedly enjoying an early majority support in the contest.

A top party official with direct knowledge of the issue told The PUNCH that Turaki was likely to emerge as the next PDP national chairman, adding that he enjoyed the backing of key stakeholders, including the few governors now left in the party.

He stated, “The noise and tension in the party ahead of the convention are expected because it’s a democratic setting where members’ interests naturally differ. With an elective convention coming up in November in Ibadan, such disagreements are not unusual.

“However, despite these tensions, the party is making progress. Stakeholders are meeting, and discussions are ongoing about zoning and the sharing of positions.

“Over the weekend, northern leaders, including governors, former governors, serving senators, and former principal officers of the National Assembly, met in Abuja to deliberate on the region’s position, particularly concerning the office of the national chairman, which is the most senior position in the party.

It was agreed that the position of national chairman should be micro-zoned to the North-West.

“Consequently, the zone is expected to produce the next national chairman of the party. As of now, the major contenders include the former Minister of Special Duties, who enjoys the support of several governors and the majority of members from the North-West and beyond. Turaki is likely going to be the next PDP National Chairman. Also, the former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, and former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, are also in the race.

“The final decision will be made after the various zones conclude their consultations. The North-West, North-East, North-Central, and South-West are all expected to meet and produce consensus candidates for their respective positions.

“Before the week ends, the list of consensus candidates, including that of the national chairman, is expected to be ready. Don’t forget that the committee is still selling forms. If things go as expected in Turaki’s favour, he will resign from his current position as Co-Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee to pick the form.”

The North currently occupies key National Working Committee positions, including the National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North), National Legal Adviser, National Organising Secretary, National Youth Leader, and National Treasurer, as well as the National Vice Chairmen representing the North-East, North-West, and North-Central zones.

Although the party has resolved to hold the event in Ibadan, dissatisfaction persists, particularly among supporters of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who remains displeased with the leadership of the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum.

Wike’s loyalists are reportedly angered by the lingering leadership disputes in the South-South, battles over control of party structures in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, and other states, as well as disagreements surrounding the micro-zoning of elective offices ahead of the convention.

These internal crises have now escalated into a legal confrontation. In suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/25, PDP chairmen from Imo and Abia states, Austin Nwachukwu and Amah Nnanna, along with South-South Zonal Secretary, Turnah George, accused the Damagum-led National Working Committee of breaching the party’s constitution and internal election procedures.

The case, presided over by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, was adjourned to October 16 following a disagreement over who was legally authorised to represent the PDP.

The party’s Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), and Chief Chris Uche (SAN) claimed to be the rightful counsel. This made the judge to direct them to present evidence of authorisation before the next hearing on October 20.

Meanwhile, a letter dated October 16 and signed by 14 members of the NWC reaffirmed the decision to remove Ajibade and appoint Chief Uche (SAN) as his replacement. Ajibade, however, maintained that only a national convention had the authority to remove him.

In a fresh twist, the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday fixed October 31 for judgment of the suit seeking to halt the Ibadan convention over alleged violations of the party’s constitution.

Justice Omotosho set the date after hearing arguments for and against the suit filed by three aggrieved party members.

The plaintiffs — Austin Nwachukwu (Imo PDP chairman), Amah Nnanna (Abia PDP chairman), and Turnah Alabh George (PDP Secretary, South-South) — are asking the court to stop the convention, scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State, where new national officers are expected to be elected.

The plaintiffs alleged that the planned convention breached the PDP Constitution.

The nine defendants in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission; the PDP; the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; the National Working Committee; the National Executive Committee; Umar Damagum, Ali Odefa, and Emmanuel Ogidi.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Justice Omotosho reaffirmed his earlier order directing all parties to maintain the status quo regarding the convention, warning that he would not hesitate to nullify any action taken in violation of the court’s directive.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Joseph Daudu (SAN), urged the court not to dismiss the case as a mere internal party matter but to view it as an effort to enforce compliance with the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and the PDP Constitution.

Daudu argued that the Nigerian Constitution mandated INEC to monitor the congresses of political parties before they can be deemed valid.

He maintained that no valid congresses were conducted in 14 states before the PDP’s NWC and NEC issued the notice for the November convention.

However, the party’s acting chairman, Damagum, represented by Paul Erokoro (SAN), urged the court to decline jurisdiction, arguing that issues relating to conventions and congresses were internal party affairs.