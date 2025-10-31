PDP Convention: I’m Both Happy, Sad Over Court’s Judgment – Wike

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed mixed feelings over the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) from recognising the outcome of the forthcoming People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national convention.

Recall that Justice James Omotosho, in his ruling, held that the PDP failed to comply with relevant conditions and laws for the conduct of the convention.

Wike, who on late Friday night convened a meeting of the stakeholders of the party loyal to him in Abuja, stated that the ruling of the court gave him joy and sadness at the same time.

The Minister who presided over the meeting attended by the PDP National Secretary, Sam Anyawu, Former governors of Benue State Samuel Orton, Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, Senators Philip Aduda, Mao Ohuabunwa, and many others, noted that he was happy that the judiciary has continued to sanction the impunity of the current leadership of the opposition party, he was however sad because PDP was losing political grips and confidence of Nigerians.

Wike disclosed that members of the PDP governors’ forum have held the party on the jugular for too long, supporting the illegal moves of the leadership of the party, which has vowed to continue with their policies of exclusion.

He said, “ Today I will say in one part it is one of my happiest days, and in another part, it is my saddest day. It is like a mixed feeling.

“If you love your party, you will not be happy with what is going on at your party. But as someone who wants justice, you will fight impunity for your party. We’re happy that we have fought impunity, but not happy with the way our party is going.

“ We are happy that we have fought against impunity on one hand. But we are not happy with the way our party is going. But what is key for all of us is that we all may make the sacrifices as far as this party is concerned.

“I’ve said it several times to my colleagues; it has nothing to do with any personal interest. But I think it must be done very well”.