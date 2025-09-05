PDP Convention: Group Wants Yusuf As National Chair

The Northern PDP Vanguard wants Tajudeen Yusuf to be made the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman during the party’s November 15-16 National Convention in Ibadan.

According to the group, Yusuf possesses the right qualities and is the best candidate for the position. In a statement yesterday, President Abdullahi Dantijo and Secretary Gideon Bwanshak described Yusuf as a loyal and dedicated member who deserves to lead the party.

They said: “Going forward, our party needs a person who has character, integrity, discipline, and forthrightness to pilot its affairs for the next four years. “With the numerous challenges and different crises that have enmeshed the PDP, a natural bridgebuilder, selfless, and loyal party man should be the national chairman.”