PDP Convention: Damagum, Legal Adviser Disagree Over Legal Representation Suit

A mild drama ensued before the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, engaged in power tussle in the open court over legal representation.

At the hearing of a suit seeking to stop the planned National Convention of the party instituted by three aggrieved members, Damagum and Ajibade battled for several minutes on who had the power to appoint lawyer to represent the party.

While Damagum, who was physically present in court in a letter he personally signed, mandated Chris Uche (SAN) to represent PDP in the legal action, Ajibade, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) insisted that he was the only authority that could appoint legal representation for PDP.

When the matter was called before Justice James Omotosho, Joseph Daudu (SAN) announced appearance for the three plaintiffs, namely, Austin Nwachukwu (Imo PDP chairman), Hon Amah Abraham Nnanna (Abia PDP chairman) and Turnah Alabh George (PDP Secretary, South-South)