PDP Convention: Court Restrains INEC From Recognizing Outcome

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing the outcome of the forthcoming 2025 National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

New Telegraph reports that delivering the judgment on Friday, October 31, Justice James Omotosho issued the order in a suit challenging the legality of the convention.

The judge predicated the decision on grounds that the PDP failed to comply with relevant conditions and laws for the conduct of such conventions.

According to the Justice Omotosho, the evidence provided by the electoral umpire and some of the respondents showed that congresses were not held in some states of the federation in breach of the law.

In addition, the court held that the signing of notices and correspondence of the PDP by its National Chairman without the National Secretary violated the law and consequently made such notices and correspondences a nullity.

Besides, Justice Omotosho held that the PDP failed to issue the mandatory 21 days notice of meetings and congresses to enable INEC carry out its mandatory duty of monitoring such meetings and congresses.

Justice Omotosho held that the failure of the PDP to comply with the law has put the planned convention in jeopardy, and subsequently advised the PDP to do the necessary before going ahead with the election.

He therefore restrained INEC from receiving, publishing or recognizing the outcome of the convention slated for Ibadan, until the law has been complied with.