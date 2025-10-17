PDP Convention: Court Fixes Monday To Hear Suit 

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has set Monday, October 20, for the definite hearing on the case challenging the proposed People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Cinvention, billed for November 15 and 16.

Justice James Omotosho assured the parties that he would do all within his powers to determine the suit before the end of this month, for them to know their fate.

Justice Omotosho spoke following a complaint by PDP lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN), that the party was being held back by the status order earlier made by the court.

He, however, restated its order for parties in the suit seeking to stop the November convention of the PDP to maintain the status quo.

READ ALSO:

He cautioned that no party should take any step that could render the decision of his court nugatory.

Following an application by Uche that the suit be promptly heard and determined, the judge said no party would be allowed to deploy dilatory tactics to derail his determination to hear the case expeditiously.

He said: “You and I, as lawyers and ministers in the temple of justice, know that once a suit is filed in respect of any matter and parties have been served with processes, it is the law that no party should take any step in respect of such suit.

“The court must not be overreached, and where such is done, the court has power to issue a consequential order, nullifying such an act. We all know the law, and please, let us respect the law. It is in our collective interest.

“In the instant case, I can assure you that the court decision will be made between now and the end of October.

“On the day of the judgment, parties will be given copies of the judgment.

The judge subsequently adjourned till Monday for a definite hearing in the suit, upon confirmation by lawyers to the parties that all necessary documents have been filed.

He directed that the documents so filed must be exchanged by all parties at most by today to enable him to hear the suit on the scheduled date.