On Thursday, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja declined to deliver its judgment in the suit filed by the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, halting the forthcoming national convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold on November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

New Telegraph recalls that Justice Peter Lifu had, on Tuesday, November 11, after taking final arguments from lawyers to parties in the suit, adjourned till November 13 for judgment.

READ ALSO:

When parties got to court on Thursday, an official of the court announced that the judgment was not ready but that parties would be notified when it is ready.