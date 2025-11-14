PDP Convention: Court Adjourns Ruling On Jurisdiction Objection To Dec 8

…Insists interim order restraining defendants from disrupting convention subsists

The Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan again on Friday adjourned ruling on a preliminary objection challenging its jurisdiction in a suit filed by a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Folahan Adelabi, on the party’s national convention scheduled for Saturday, 15 November, and Sunday, 16 November 2025 in Ibadan till December 8.

Justice Ladiran Akintola, therefore, insisted that the earlier interim order restraining the defendants from disrupting the convention still remains unvacated. In essence, Saturday (today)’s scheduled convention will still go on.

At the resumed hearing, counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr O. Adeyemi, argued that INEC, being a Federal Government agency, is only subject to the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court. He therefore urged the court to strike out the case for lack of jurisdiction.

However, counsel to the claimant, Mr Musibau Adetumbi, SAN, opposed the objection, stating that the argument infringed on the claimant’s fundamental rights. He said the 1999 Constitution guaranteed the right to lawful assembly and convention.

Quoting Section 251 of the Constitution, Mr Adetumbi contended that INEC does not fall within the category of agencies that place the case exclusively before the Federal High Court. He asked the court to dismiss the objection and proceed with the substantive suit.

After listening to both parties, the Judge adjourned the ruling to December 8, 2025. He also reaffirmed that the interim order earlier granted, which restrains the defendants from disrupting or interfering with preparations for the PDP national convention, remains in force.

Speaking after the proceedings, counsel to the 5th, 6th, and 7th defendants, who are seeking to be joined in the suit, Mr Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, described the adjournment as an unnecessary delay.

The defendants in the suit are the PDP (1st defendant); its Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun (2nd defendant); and the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who chairs the PDP Convention Organising Committee (3rd defendant). INEC is the 4th defendant.

It will be recalled that the same court had earlier extended its interim order restraining any interference with the planned convention until further hearing, ensuring that the event proceeds as scheduled.

An Abuja court had, however, issued a different order stopping the convention from holding.