PDP Convention: Anyanwu’s Forgery Allegation Reprehensible, Misleading – BoT

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the allegation of document forgery made by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, describing it as reprehensible, misleading, and an attempt to malign the party’s leadership.

BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, in a statement on Thursday, said it was an incontrovertible fact that Senator Anyanwu personally signed the documents in question during the 102nd meeting of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) held on August 25, 2025.

“It is on record that the said INEC notification letter was jointly signed by the National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the National Secretary. The signing took place in the presence of critical organs and stakeholders of the party, including members of the PDP Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees, and other NEC members who witnessed the process,” Wabara stated.

He added that after signing the documents, Anyanwu was formally inaugurated as the Secretary of the Contact and Mobilisation Sub-Committee for the forthcoming PDP National Convention.

“In that capacity, he co-signed official communications of the sub-committee, including letters of appointment issued to its members alongside the sub-committee chairman, His Excellency Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State. Furthermore, Senator Anyanwu, in his capacity as sub-committee secretary, personally signed and transmitted a letter seeking financial approval for the inaugural meeting of the sub-committee,” Wabara disclosed.

According to the BoT Chairman, these correspondences, which bear Anyanwu’s signature, are in the custody of the party and the relevant convention committees.

He described the forgery allegation as inconsistent with the documented record of events, stressing that it was a calculated attempt to cast aspersions on the integrity of the PDP’s leadership and to misinform security agencies and the general public.

“The Board of Trustees reaffirms that the Peoples Democratic Party remains cohesive, resolute, and unwavering in its commitment to democratic values, transparency, and internal harmony,” Wabara stated.

He urged all party members, stakeholders, and supporters to disregard the “baseless” claims and remain steadfast in their support for the PDP.