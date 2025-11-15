PDP Convention: Ajadi Arrives In Ibadan, Says Party’s Glory Fully Restored

The city of Ibadan surged with political energy on Saturday as thousands of delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) filled the Lekan Salami Stadium for the party’s highly anticipated 2025 National Convention.

The two-day event, which commenced on Saturday, November 15, has drawn party leaders from all 36 states, signalling what many describe as a defining moment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a prominent philanthropist, mobiliser and advocate of good governance across the federation and businessman, arrived at the venue early on Saturday to a warm reception.

Speaking with journalists, he expressed confidence that the convention marks the party’s full return to national relevance after what he called “years of turbulence and internal repair.”

“The PDP has restored its glory,” Ajadi declared. “What you are seeing here today in Ibadan is not just a convention—it is the rebirth of a winning party. In 2027, total victory is certain. We will take the mantle of leadership across all 36 states and reclaim Nigeria.”

Ajadi, known as one of the most vocal mobilisers in the Southwest, noted that the gathering offers the party a fresh opportunity for reconciliation and strategic repositioning.

“This is the time for healing, unity, and preparation,” he said. “Nigerians are looking for a progressive alternative that can rescue the economy, stabilise governance, and restore hope. The PDP is ready to answer that call.”

Delegates from across the federation began arriving in Ibadan as early as Friday, November 14. Many northern delegates, who lodged in different hotels within the metropolis, were seen boarding coaster buses in convoys to the stadium on Saturday morning.

Their early arrival, observers say, underscores the importance the party has placed on unity and early groundwork ahead of the next election cycle.

Southwest delegates—particularly from Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and host state Oyo—also arrived in their numbers. Party officials described the turnout as “massive,” noting that it reflects a renewed commitment to strengthening the PDP’s structures in the region.

Security personnel from the police, civil defence, the DSS, and Oyo State’s Amotekun Corps mounted strategic positions around the stadium, while traffic officials worked tirelessly to manage the heavy flow of vehicles along Ring Road and nearby routes.

The convention is expected to produce new members of the National Working Committee (NWC), assess internal party reforms, and unveil a comprehensive roadmap toward 2027. PDP governors, senators, House of Representatives members, former national officers, and other prominent leaders are expected to participate in key sessions and deliberations.

According to party insiders, speeches from influential national figures—scheduled for later today and Sunday—will likely shape public expectations and help define the alliances and strategies that will drive the party into the 2027 elections.

As chants, drums, and colourful PDP banners lifted the atmosphere inside the stadium, one message echoed across Ibadan: the PDP is back on its feet—stronger, louder, and gearing up to challenge for power once again.