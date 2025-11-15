New Telegraph

November 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. PDP Convention: 2,745…

PDP Convention: 2,745 Accredited Delegates To Vote Out Of 3,142

Pdp Convention: Lamido Pulls Out As Abuja Court Halts Exercise, Ibadan Court Gives Nod

The election of delegates has commenced at the Elective National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, with 2,745 delegates voting out of a total number of 3,141.

According to the committee, the actual accredited delegates are 2,745, and they are expected to cast their vote during the convention

The committee said, “This excludes elected executives from Abia, Imo, Enough, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom. Only statutory delegates were the accredited aforementioned states”.

It was however announced that the position of National Youth Leader will not be voted for.

Saturday reports that the delegates from various states are currently casting their votes.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

PDP Ratifies Damagum As Substantive National Chairman
Read Next

Govs Still Stifle Development, Starve LGS Of Funds, Says Chimkanayo