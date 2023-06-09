PDP Constitutes Ebonyi Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted the Caretaker Committee of the Ebonyi State Chapter of the party.

It would be recalled that the PDP NWC dissolved the executives of the party elected about two years ago following an intractable crisis which polarized the party and led to its abysmal performance in the 2023 general elections.

The NWC in a statement signed by Dabo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the party said the dissolution of the executives of the party was pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

He said the party approved the composition of the Ebonyi State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months).

He listed the members of the committee as Dr Augustine Nwazunku, Chairman, Bar. Jude Onuoha, Member, Hon. Ezekiel Igede, member, Mr. David Odey Member, Mr. Chika Nwoba, Member, Mr. Gideon Nwokwu Member,

Mrs Amaka Igboke Member, Mr. Francis Inya Ibiam Member, Hon. Uka Emmanuel Abraham Member, Hon. Mark Onu, Member, Bar. Ifeanyi Nworie Member, Hon. Oko Ibiam Member and Hon. Ogbuefi Ifeuwabundidi Zacheus Secretary.

“The NWC urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ebonyi State to remain united and continue to work together for the progress of the Party”, the statement said.